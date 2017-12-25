Crews work to fix water main break in Placitas

PLACITAS, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Placitas are getting their water back after being without it through most of Christmas.

Neighbors in the North Ranchos Village say their water has been off since a water main broke Sunday morning.

The North Ranchos Water and Sanitation Board have not yet confirmed the cause, but crews worked through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to fix the issue.

Placitas residents say water main breaks are too common in the village between Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Neighbors also say that the water and sanitation board promised that the water would be back on by 9 p.m. Monday at the latest.

