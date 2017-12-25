Chris’ Christmas Night Forecast

The unseasonably warm weather will continue for the upcoming week.

Central and western New Mexico will stay mild for the entire week while a weak, dry cold front will drop temperatures across portions of eastern New Mexico for tomorrow.

High temps across the east will fall back to seasonal averages or even a bit colder than normal. But, the cooler weather across the east will not last. Dry, westerly flow will warm temperatures above average for the end of the week.

Follow meteorologist Chris Gilson on Facebook and Twitter for more weather updates throughout the week.

An extremely warm #Christmas across #NewMexico #ABQ came close to the record of 63° & after a cold Christmas Eve across the east, temperatures rebounded back to the 50s & 60s today. #NMwx pic.twitter.com/P4MZMtBdtD — Chris Gilson (@GilsonWeather) December 25, 2017