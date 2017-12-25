2018 KRQE News Special: Christmas Carols & Wishes

We celebrate this Christmas Day with the festive sounds of school choirs across the metro area.

La Cueva High School Choir sings ‘Here We Come A Caroling’, ‘Deck the Halls’, ‘Sleigh Ride’, and ‘Carol of the Bells’.

Rio Rancho Youth Choir sings ‘Christmas Time’, and ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’.

Del Norte High School Choir sings ‘Here We Go A Carolling’, ‘Silent Night’, and ‘Deck The Halls’.

Grand Middle School Choir sings ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’.

Lincoln Middle School Choir sings ‘Deck the Halls’ and ‘Silent Night’.

Sandia Youth Choir sings ‘Amen’ and ‘Tell It On The Mountain’.

