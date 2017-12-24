Zach Lofton named WAC Player of the week again

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Stand out New Mexico State guard Zach Lofton has been named the Western Athletic Conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of The Week. This marks the 2nd straight week that the Aggie guard has garnered this honor and is also the 3rd time this season.

Lofton led the Aggies to the championship game of this year’s Diamondhead Classic, in Hawaii. Lofton scored 15 points in their first win against a Top 10 team since 1990, 63-54 over previously unbeaten and No. 6 Miami on Saturday. Over this past week, Lofton averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals and was a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line.