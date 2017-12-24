Woman accused of driving drunk with baby in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a drunk driver who fled the scene of a crash has a backseat passenger who wasn’t even a year old.

Police say on Friday night, they pulled over Siara Strizich because her car was linked to a hit and run earlier in the evening.

Albuquerque Police say as Strizich was pulling over, officers saw her hit a curb. When they approached the car, they could smell alcohol coming from Strizich.

At first, she claimed she had not been drinking, but then admitted to having only on beer.

That is when police noticed an 8-month-old child in the back of the car in the car seat.

Strizich then told police she was on her way to pick up her other child. Police arrested the 26-year-old mother.

She faced Judge Christine Rodriguez for child abuse charges Saturday morning.

As for the accident earlier in the evening, court officials said nobody was hurt, including Strizich’s 8-month-old child, who was properly restrained.

Judge Rodriguez said the allegations of this mother drunkenly driving with her child in the car were concerning, but she released Strizich on her own recognizance.

The judge cited a lack of criminal history in New Mexico as the reason for Strizich’s release without bond. Court records show she has never been arrested until Friday.

