Silver Star Nation: The Cowboys Playoff hopes are over after 21-12 loss to Seattle

The Cowboys Playoff hopes are over after 21-12 loss to Seattle

Tyler Lockett, Chidobe Awuzie
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) carries the ball as his face masked is grabbed by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (33) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys are now out of the running for that NFC Wildcard spot after losing to Seattle on Sunday 21-12. The Cowboys are now 8 and 7 on the season and will be on the outside looking in for this year’s postseason.

Dallas could not get their offense going against the Seahawks on Sunday, as Dak Prescott threw 2 interceptions and was sacked 4 times. Ezekiel Elliot made his return this week, but did not find the end zone once and finished with only 97 yards rushing.

Dallas did not score a touchdown in this game and received all 12 of their points off of field goals from Dan Bailey. Bailey also missed 2 field goals in this game.

Dallas will wrap up their season on Sunday at 11 a.m. as they take on the Eagles in Philadelphia.

