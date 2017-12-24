Silver Star Nation: The Cowboys Playoff hopes are over after 21-12 loss to Seattle

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys are now out of the running for that NFC Wildcard spot after losing to Seattle on Sunday 21-12. The Cowboys are now 8 and 7 on the season and will be on the outside looking in for this year’s postseason.

Dallas could not get their offense going against the Seahawks on Sunday, as Dak Prescott threw 2 interceptions and was sacked 4 times. Ezekiel Elliot made his return this week, but did not find the end zone once and finished with only 97 yards rushing.

Dallas did not score a touchdown in this game and received all 12 of their points off of field goals from Dan Bailey. Bailey also missed 2 field goals in this game.

Dallas will wrap up their season on Sunday at 11 a.m. as they take on the Eagles in Philadelphia.