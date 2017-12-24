Santa Fe County Sherriff’s deputies pulls over drivers to surprise them with gifts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was all smiles and no tears as the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office pulled over drivers and surprised them.

Instead of handing out tickets on Thursday, Santa Fe County partnered up with CYFD to spread some holiday cheer.

It left plenty of stunned people with bright spirits.

Deputies handed out gift certificates for ice cream and tires to lucky drivers, along with toys for those with children.

Deputies got plenty of “thank you’s” and even some hugs from the happy gift-getters.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps