Santa Fe County Sherriff’s deputies pulls over drivers to surprise them with gifts

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was all smiles and no tears as the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office pulled over drivers and surprised them.

Instead of handing out tickets on Thursday, Santa Fe County partnered up with CYFD to spread some holiday cheer.

It left plenty of stunned people with bright spirits.

Deputies handed out gift certificates for ice cream and tires to lucky drivers, along with toys for those with children.

Deputies got plenty of “thank you’s” and even some hugs from the happy gift-getters.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s