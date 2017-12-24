New Mexico woman dies in crash near I-10; Texas man injured

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say an 88-year-old Las Cruces woman has died in a car crash near Interstate 10.

Las Cruces police say Lois Johns Decker was transported to a hospital after the 9:30 a.m. accident Sunday and died from her injuries about two hours later.

Police say Decker’s vehicle crashed into a car driven by a man from Texas.

The two cars collided near the I-10 underpass.

Decker was initially trapped and unconscious in her vehicle, but a passer-by removed her and provided initial care before paramedics arrived on scene.

Police say the 28-year-old Houston man and his three passengers weren’t seriously injured and he has been issued a citation for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.