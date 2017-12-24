Man viciously attacks family’s Christmas decorations

SEMMES, AL (KRQE) – There have been a few Grinches this season targeting homeowners’ Christmas displays, but one young man in Alabama unleashed an especially vicious attack on a family’s homemade decorations.

Surveillance video from Saturday night shows the man flinging reindeer to the ground, then using his entire body to demolish the tree of lights.

Homeowner Casey Phelps says he and his daughter made those decorations themselves.

“I worked on those Christmas trees pretty hard. Especially having a little one help you, it takes ten times longer to build it and she’s upset as well,” Phelps said.

Phelps says he is leaving the mess until the Sheriff’s Department sends an investigator Tuesday, meaning the decorations will not be up for Christmas.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps