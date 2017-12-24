Group gives presents to kids traveling through Albuquerque

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids traveling through Albuquerque are leaving the city with a bit more Christmas joy.

The Evening Optimist Club hosts a yearly event on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which gives presents to children passing through the Alvarado Transportation Center.

It is part of an effort to give presents to kids who might not be expecting anything for the holiday.

They plan to give presents to about 150 children.

“We’ve been doing this for several years and they love it. They get something they didn’t expect in a friendly city and we just do that to help the kids,” says Gary Day of the Evening Optimist Club.

The kids are getting outerwear and toys, which are categorized into age groups.

Along with the gifts, they will get a card reminding them they have a friend in Albuquerque.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s