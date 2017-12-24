Group gives presents to kids traveling through Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids traveling through Albuquerque are leaving the city with a bit more Christmas joy.

The Evening Optimist Club hosts a yearly event on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which gives presents to children passing through the Alvarado Transportation Center.

It is part of an effort to give presents to kids who might not be expecting anything for the holiday.

They plan to give presents to about 150 children.

“We’ve been doing this for several years and they love it. They get something they didn’t expect in a friendly city and we just do that to help the kids,” says Gary Day of the Evening Optimist Club.

The kids are getting outerwear and toys, which are categorized into age groups.

Along with the gifts, they will get a card reminding them they have a friend in Albuquerque.

