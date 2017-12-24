Family dollar shoplifter accused of pulling knife on employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected shoplifter is spending Christmas Eve behind bars, accused of causing quite a scene in a family dollar.
Albuquerque Police was called Saturday to the Family Dollar on Yale, where an employee said a man was lurking in the toy department with a knife.
According to a criminal complaint, an employee thought Idris Beveridge was trying to steal items, so he confronted Beveridge.
That is when Beveridge allegedly pulled a knife and started yelling.
When police arrived, they found Beveridge still in the store. They say he had a knife along with $26 worth of air freshener products and other things on him.
He has yet to face a judge for the aggravated assault charge.
