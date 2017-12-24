Denver man’s dog found safe after being stolen with truck

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was some happy news this Christmas Eve for a Denver man whose truck was stolen with his dog inside at an Albuquerque hotel.

Brian Gardner says 10-year-old Baxter the chihuahua mix was found safe late Saturday night.

Gardner says someone at a local Walmart found Baxter in the bed of their pickup truck after shopping.

Now Baxter is hitching a ride to Colorado Springs, where Gardner is going to pick him up.

Gardner says while his stolen truck has not been found, he is just happy Baxter, who is irreplaceable, is safe and sound.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s