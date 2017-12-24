Denver man’s dog found safe after being stolen with truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was some happy news this Christmas Eve for a Denver man whose truck was stolen with his dog inside at an Albuquerque hotel.

Brian Gardner says 10-year-old Baxter the chihuahua mix was found safe late Saturday night.

Gardner says someone at a local Walmart found Baxter in the bed of their pickup truck after shopping.

Now Baxter is hitching a ride to Colorado Springs, where Gardner is going to pick him up.

Gardner says while his stolen truck has not been found, he is just happy Baxter, who is irreplaceable, is safe and sound.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps