Christmas Holiday Closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Learn about office closures and service interruptions for the Christmas holiday.

All City offices are closed Dec. 25 in observance of the holiday.



The following City services and facilities may also have delays or closures:

City Services

311 Citizen Call Center: Closed Dec. 25.

Buses: More information. Regular Sunday schedule on Dec. 24. No service on Dec. 25. Regular weekday schedule on Dec. 26.

More information. Solid Waste: More information. Dec. 24: No interruption in commercial service. Dec. 25: No garbage pick up. Garbage collected one day later than normal schedule, including on Saturday.

More information. Animal Welfare shelters and offices: More information. Shelters closed Dec. 24 & 55. Intake desk and reclaims will remain open. Credit cards will not be accepted for reclaims on these days.

Lucky Paws adoption center will be closing early at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and closed on Dec. 25.





Community Programs

Cultural Offerings

Libraries: More information. All libraries close at 3 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

More information. ABQ BioPark Aquarium, Botanic Garden, and Zoo: More information. No train service Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25. River of Lights – Closed Dec. 24 & 25. Open Dec. 26.

More information. Tingley Beach: More information. Beach, fishing ponds, and boating pond open Dec. 25. Train, gift shop, and cafe closed Dec. 25.

More information. Albuquerque Museum: Closed Dec. 25. More information.

Closed Dec. 25. More information. Balloon Museum: Closed Dec. 25. More information.

Closed Dec. 25. More information. KiMo Theater, Business, and Ticket Offices: Closed Dec. 25 & 26. More information.

Recreation

Golf Courses: All courses closed Dec. 25. More information.

All courses closed Dec. 25. More information. Shooting Range Park: Closed Dec. 24-26. More information.

Closed Dec. 24-26. More information. Swimming Pools: Pools closed Dec. 24 & 25. More information.

Pools closed Dec. 24 & 25. More information. Other Recreation Facilities: Various closure days & times Dec. 24-26.

Airport

The Albuquerque International Sunport will be open through the holiday weekend, and on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For information on flight delays or cancellations, visit:

Flight Delays for U.S. Airports