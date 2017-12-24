Chris’ Sunday Forecast

A weak, dry cold front will usher in colder temperatures across most of eastern New Mexico today.

Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s and 40s in places like Raton, Las Vegas, Santa Rosa and Clovis. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will not be impacted by this front and temperatures for spots west of the central mountain chain will be unseasonably mild. Highs in Santa Fe will be in the upper 40s with Albuquerque reaching highs in the lower 50s.

Dry westerly flow will kick in on Christmas Day and this will warm temperatures to highs that will be 10°-15° above seasonal averages. It will be abnormally warm and breezy to windy on Christmas.

Another weak, dry cold front will move into portions of eastern New Mexico on Tuesday. This will drop temperatures back to colder than average highs for the middle of the week.

Outside of these weak, dry fronts and some bouts of wind, it appears that 2017 will end dry with no significant rain or snow expected over the next 7-10 days.

