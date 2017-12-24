Annual Christmas Eve luminarias laid out for crowds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Jose Ortega and his family rise with the sun every Christmas Eve. They come together with tools in hand.

“A little bit of a family thing that we do,” said Jose Ortega.

They line the streets of a country club neighborhood with luminarias.

“Get the bag, make sure the top is folded,” said Ortega.

He said they fill each bag with sand and place a candle on top.

One by one, each bag is carefully placed. Ortega said the tradition started over 30 years ago, when a woman his grandmother cared for asked the family to set up the luminarias around her home.

“I knew her as Seniora Matusi,” he said.

The woman has since passed away, but the idea caught on.

“It became a big connection,” said Ortega.

People like Storey Clayton have taken to the idea.

“We’re not native New Mexicans, we moved here when I was in high school and so we really just fell in love with the tradition,” said Storey Clayton.

He now lives out of state, but each Christmas he comes home, to cover his parent’s house with the brown paper bags.

“There’s nothing like the flicker,” he said.

He uses a slat of wood to carefully space each bag perfectly.

“To make a really nice display,” he said.

Creating a sight for the masses that will soon fill the streets come nightfall.

“The glow, and the warmth of it… there’s nothing that beats that tradition,” he said.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps