2 killed, 2 injured in crash of big rig and SUV in Kirtland

KIRTLAND, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State Police say two people have been killed and two others injured in a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck in Kirtland.

The fatal crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of U.S. 64 and County Road 6500.

State Police say alcohol use appears to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.

They say the big rig was slowing while approaching a red light at the intersection when it was struck from behind by the SUV.

State Police say there were no signs of skid marks or braking before impact.

They say 34-year-old Dannon Jim and 11-year-old Shynoah Jim both were declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Two other family members were airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital with critical injuries.