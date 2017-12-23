This Week in Photos

Passengers wait for the lights to come back on at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Authorities say a power outage at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has disrupted ingoing and outgoing flights. Airport spokesman Reese McCraine says the outage occurred early Sunday afternoon. He says all airport operations are being affected and that outgoing flights were halted. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

More than 200 New Mexicans descended on the nation’s capital Monday, pushing Congress to pass the Dream Act before years end.

In this Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, cars from an Amtrak train lie spilled onto Interstate 5 below alongside smashed vehicles as some train cars remain on the tracks above in DuPont, Wash. Federal investigators say video aboard the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state shows crews weren't using personal electronic devices and that the engineer remarked about the speed six seconds before the train went off the tracks south of Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Vandals left their mark on a mosque in New Mexico and what they wrote on that mosque is raising eyebrows.

Kevin Dooley will be among a handful of photographers representing the United States at the 2018 World Photographic Cup.

Thursday morning, 41 new Albuquerque officers were sworn in that were desperately needed.

In broad daylight Thursday, all while the homeowner was inside, two guys thought it would be funny to try to flip over a Smart Car sitting in driveway in Rio Rancho.

Police officers inspect a damaged building after a fire in Jecheon, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. South Korea’s government on Friday began investigating the fire that tore through the eight-floor building and killed 29 people in the central city of Jecheon in the country’s deadliest blaze in nearly a decade. (Suh Myung-gon/Yonhap via AP)

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote to impose new sanctions on North Korea on December 22, 2017 in New York City. The new sanctions include sharply cutting limits on its imports of refined oil, cracking down on the country's shipping industry and forcing all North Koreans working overseas to return home within 12 months. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Saying their son’s teachers deserve more than a coffee mug for Christmas, an Ohio couple decided to give them bottles of wine with the child’s picture on the label.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with journalists after signing tax reform legislation into law in the Oval Office December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump praised Republican leaders in Congress for all their work on the biggest tax overhaul in decades. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)