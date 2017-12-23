This Week in Photos

Read the full stories here:
- Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire
- More than 200 heading to D.C. to ask for Dream Act vote
- Video: Train crew not using electronic devices before crash
- New Mexico mosque covered in graffiti gets cleaned up
- Albuquerque man to represent USA at international photo competition
- 41 new officers sworn in to APD, two going to Rio Rancho PD
- Two teens caught on camera trying to flip over ‘Smart Car’
- 29 die, 29 injured in South Korean building fire
- UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea
- Parents give educators wine for ‘teaching a kid like mine’
- Trump signs stopgap spending bill into law to avert shutdown
- Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California
