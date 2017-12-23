Spaceport America looks to grow after recording busiest year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Spaceport America in southern New Mexico had one of its busiest years with more than a dozen vertical launches, a pair of balloon flights pulled off by Boeing Co. and flight tests of Virgin Galactic’s mother ship.

Officials that manage the futuristic facility say all the activity in 2017 demonstrates the spaceport’s potentially magnetic appeal for the commercial space industry.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that competition is increasing nationally and internationally, making it necessary for the state to take more aggressive marketing actions in order to attract more business.

Spaceport CEO Dan Hicks says the country has 10 other licensed spaceports with applications pending for nine more.

The Spaceport Authority is looking to increase its state funding next year from about $375,000 to $1 million.