Sandia Peak Ski Area opens after delayed start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a rough and delayed start to the winter sports season in New Mexico. Saturday, another New Mexico ski area was finally able to open.

Skiers and snowboarders took to the slopes of Sandia Saturday morning with turnout picking up throughout the day.

Just five percent of the mountain is currently open, with two lifts operating for one run.

The base depth of 14 inches is almost entirely made of man-made snow.

“It’s been starting slow, for sure. And I think we can all see that. But we’ve been making snow and I feel confident that Mother Nature will come through and we’ll get some snow soon enough,” said Ben Abruzzo, General Manager of Sandia Peak.

The Sandia Peak Ski Area will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until January 2nd, then it will be open just on weekends until mid-March.

