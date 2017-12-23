Report finds Bernalillo County has one of country’s most efficient election systems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico study found Bernalillo County has one of the most efficient election systems in the United States.

The report comes from the university’s Center for the Study of Voting, Elections and Democracy.

It examined a variety of factors, including the thoroughness of poll monitoring and poll worker training, as well as voter’s experiences.

Bernalillo County scored high in voter confidence and satisfaction and came out as having cost-effective electoral procedures.

As for potential areas of improvement, the study found the country’s voter ID laws are sometimes confusing.

It also suggested improving convenience statewide by letting voters cast their ballots at polling places anywhere in New Mexico, not just in their home county.

