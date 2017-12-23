NMSU Men’s Basketball takes out #6 Miami 63-54 on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico State Aggies defeated a ranked opponent on Saturday night for the first time since 1990. NMSU defeated #6 Miami 63-54 in the semifinals of this year’s Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.

The Aggies now move on to play USC in the championship game on Christmas Day at 6:30pm. The Aggies were led once again by Zach Lofton who finished with 15 points, but across the board this Aggie team looked fierce. They had multiple scorers in the double figures and forced 14 Miami turnovers with 11 of those coming in the 1st half.

The Aggies are now 11-2 overall on the season.