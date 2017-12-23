‘New Mexico True’ certifications boosting local business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The state’s tourism campaign New Mexico True has certainly caught on. The advertisements boast the state’s greatest assets. From its rugged and intricate terrain to all four seasons and, of course, that tasty green chile.

“What is true about New Mexico,” said Rebecca Latham the Cabinet Secretary for New Mexico Tourism.

There is another part of the campaign less known, the New Mexico True Certification.

“One hundred percent made in, born in or grown in New Mexico,” said Latham.

She said certified businesses can use a specific logo to brand their products. and she says it can actually boost business.

“They reported a 40 percent year over year increase, once they were apart of the New Mexico True certified program,” she said.

Eileen Ott is the owner of the Albuquerque Silver and Stone Academy. She teaches jewelry making classes.

Ott got her business certified soon after opening 2 years ago.

“They called me up and said well now you’re eligible to get into shows and to do other things,” said Ott.

With the state now supporting her, she said her business has really taken off.

“It’s been a great resource for showcasing my work and my artists’ work, in some place other than New Mexico,” said Ott.

Bringing attention to her shop worldwide, Ott said New Mexico True has created a strong sense of pride for her state.

“It gives New Mexicans a place to put their pride into action,” said Latham.

In all, there are 200 businesses across the state that are New Mexico True Certified.

