New Mexico jobless rate remains steady for November

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in November at 6.1 percent, notably less than the 6.7 percent logged for the same period last year.

The state jobless rate is still higher than the national rate, but labor officials say New Mexico for the 12th straight month recorded aggregate gains in the private sector that resulted in 12,600 jobs, or 2 percent growth.

The latest figures released by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions show private service industries reported an additional 10,200 jobs, while goods-producing industries grew by 2,400 jobs.

Construction employment was up 3,000 jobs, or 6.7 percent, which represented the largest numeric and percentage gain of all industries.

The mining industry saw jobs fall by 600. Local, state and federal government jobs also have dropped over the past year.