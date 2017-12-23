Man shot, killed after breaking into ex-partner’s home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a homicide occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at an apartment near Montgomery and Carlisle, when a man broke into his ex-partner’s home.

“The estranged boyfriend or husband made it to her apartment. Kind of came in through the window armed, and there was confrontation somewhere inside the apartment,” said Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik.

Police say the woman and her new boyfriend were in an apartment and that the new boyfriend shot and killed the intruder in what appears to be self-defense.

Albuquerque Police say it looks like his actions were justified, but that will ultimately be up to the District Attorney.

The name of the man shot and killed has yet to be released.

A second homicide occurred Saturday, bringing to the total number in Albuquerque this year to 74.

