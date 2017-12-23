Man accused of attacking girlfriend, hanging onto car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of attacking his girlfriend and her dad and refusing to let go of the car while they drove away.

According to a criminal complaint, Jose Castillo was arguing with his girlfriend at his South Valley home, before pulling a gun on her.

The girlfriend called her father and asked him to drop off some of her belongings.

When he arrived, she told him she was going to jump in the car and he should be ready to make a quick getaway.

That is when police say Castillo came out of the house with a gun and tried to stop the two from leaving, hanging onto the car as it sped out of the driveway.

Saturday, Judge Christine Rodriguez released Castillo on his own recognizance.

