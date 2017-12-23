Denver man’s truck stolen in Albuquerque with dog inside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Denver man says his truck, with his dog inside, was stolen Saturday morning in Albuquerque.

Brian Gardner tells News 13 someone drove off in his F-250 Super Duty at the La Quinta Inn on Coors near I-25 around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

His dog Baxter, a 10-year-old chihuahua mix, was inside.

Gardner says he and his mother were on their way to Arizona for Christmas with family.

As they were checking out of the hotel, Gardner left his truck running for a few minutes. That is when the thief jumped in.

He says luggage and Christmas presents were also in the truck, forcing him and his mother to head back to Colorado.

Gardner says he is most worried about Baxter.

If you have any information on the truck or Baxter’s whereabouts, call APD.

