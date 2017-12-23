Dentists provide free dental care at local event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local dentists offered the gift of oral hygiene this holiday season.

Staff members from Comfort Dental provided free dental care to the public.

It is part of the company’s “Care Day,” held at offices in nearly a dozen states, with around 300 dentists.

Anyone in need was welcome to show up.

“In situations like this, patients, we try to help give cleanings, extractions, root canals even on occasions. We just try to provide whatever we can to patients. Whatever patients need,” said local dentist Brad Copple.

Comfort Dental holds the event annually just before Christmas.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps