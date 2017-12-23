Dentists provide free dental care at local event

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local dentists offered the gift of oral hygiene this holiday season.

Staff members from Comfort Dental provided free dental care to the public.

It is part of the company’s “Care Day,” held at offices in nearly a dozen states, with around 300 dentists.

Anyone in need was welcome to show up.

“In situations like this, patients, we try to help give cleanings, extractions, root canals even on occasions. We just try to provide whatever we can to patients. Whatever patients need,” said local dentist Brad Copple.

Comfort Dental holds the event annually just before Christmas.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s