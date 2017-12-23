Chris’ Saturday Forecast

After another cold morning, temperatures will warm to unseasonably mild temperatures this Christmas weekend for most of New Mexico.

High temperatures will be 5°-10° warmer than average today. A dry, cold front will then usher in colder temperatures to northeast New Mexico on Sunday. This will drop temperatures by 10° or more for tomorrow. But, this cool down will be short-lived that’s because by Christmas Day high temperatures will be 10°-15° warmer than seasonal averages.

The weather will be dry through the weekend, which is great for travel but bad for New Mexico’s snow pack. Albuquerque will likely hit 80 consecutive days without measurable rain or snow at the Sunport this weekend too. This will put the current dry stretch in the Top 10 longest on record.

Follow weekend meteorologist Chris Gilson on Facebook and Twitter for more weather updates.

It's a chilly morning, but it's not nearly as cold as it was yesterday morning across northern #NewMexico. Unseasonably mild afternoon temperatures will return this weekend! #NMwx #ABQ @krqe pic.twitter.com/UvtsNesZJr — Chris Gilson (@GilsonWeather) December 23, 2017