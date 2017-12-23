Albuquerque man reported missing and endangered

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been reported missing and endangered after leaving his house in southwest Albuquerque Friday.

63-year-old Thomas Duran has been diagnosed with dementia, which he is taking medication for. He left his house around 10 a.m. Friday.

He gets confused and may not know how to get home or contact his family.

Duran is 5’7″ with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans with no jacket in the area of 5400 Rim Drive SW, Albuquerque.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Albuquerque Police Department.

