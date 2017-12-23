Albuquerque couple’s daughter kicked out of preschool after being physically bullied

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple says after their preschool aged daughter was physically bullied, she was the one kicked out of the learning center. Now the family is struggling to understand why.

Persephonie Post can normally be found giggling with her dad, but it wasn’t always laughs for the four year old.

“It actually started in the first couple weeks of her being there. She was complaining about being hit,” said her mom, Kimberly Jones.

Jones enrolled Persephonie at Southwest Childcare near Menaul and Pennsylvania back in August. A few weeks into preschool, she says her daughter started being attacked by another student.

“The hitting and pushing turned into hitting and hair pulling,” said Jones.

Jones and her husband, Nathan Post, say they approached the school staff several times about the issue, and they say the school promised it would be taken care of. The problem persisted.

A note from the school even shows their daughter had been “hit by a friend.”

Persephonie’s parents went to the school administration one last time and were, again, told things would be resolved.

“Monday when I showed up to bring her to school, they just kind of shoved me out the door and didn’t say anything just handed me the letter,” said Jones.

A letter sent to the parents says the school found the complaint to be unsubstantiated. It went on to state Post and Jones violated the ‘code of conduct,’ — something they disagree with.

“I don’t believe that at any point of time, either of lost our cool, lost our temper, or even raised our voice,” said Nathan Post.

In a statement to KRQE News 13, a spokesperson with Southwest Childcare would only say the school does not condone bullying and will dis-enroll students if parents violate the code of conduct.

It’s a response that doesn’t bring any clarity to this family, who just wanted a safe environment for their four year old.

“For it to go from hey there’s a problem in our school that our daughter’s having… to, you guys can’t come here anymore. I don’t understand what we did wrong,” said Post.

KRQE News 13 asked the school to explain how Persephonie’s parents violated the code of conduct, but they would not tell us.

A second family tells News 13 their daughter has also been bullied by the same student who targeted Persephonie. This family also says their complaints have gone unheard.