ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a repeat drunk driver after he failed to appear for his court hearing.

Christopher Garduno was arrested for his fifth DWI earlier this month. Police say they found him drunk, passed out behind the wheel of his car that had crashed into another near the Motel 6 on Osuna.

He payed $300 to get out of jail, but didn’t show up for court.

A warrant has been issued.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps