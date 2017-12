ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico police are looking for a robber who struck at the dorms.

Police say Friday morning around 7:30, a man entered a Casas del Rio dorm and took money from a purse.

He is described as being in his mid-30s with black pants, a black jacket and a black backpack. He has short hair and no facial hair.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the UNM Police Department at (505) 277-2241.

