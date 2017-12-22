Two sisters arrested for DWI, one works for District Attorney

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is constantly pushing its initiative with ads to end DWI.

“We’re not going to stop fighting for this, we’re going to keep fighting for New Mexicans so they can drive on these roads safely,” said Gov. Susana Martinez during a March news conference.

Just last month, District Attorney Raul Torrez held yet another news conference with the governor about the high rate of DWI dismissals, and he’s always pushing for public safety.

But on Thursday night, one of the DA’s own employees was arrested for an aggravated DWI.

Police said around 10:00 p.m., a police service aid spotted a car swerving and called Albuquerque Police for assistance. An officer pulled in behind the car at a home on Sunset and Neetsie.

Behind the wheel was Karina Grajeda. The officer said she almost hit the house and smelled of alcohol. Moments later, police said another woman in a blue Dodge pulled up to the home, asking what was going on with her sister.

That second driver was Kassandra Grajeda, and police said she too appeared drunk. Both woman were arrested for DWI and taken to jail.

KRQE News 13 sought out the sisters for comment Friday, but did not receive a response.

This is the third time Karina Grajeda has been arrested for DWI. She was previously arrested in 2010, and again in 2011.

Both cases were dismissed, and the DA’s office confirms she’s still employed there.

Court documents show her DWI charge from 2010 was dismissed because the prosecution could not proceed. As for the second arrest, it’s unclear why that charge was dismissed as well.

Thursday night, Bernalillo County DA Raul Torrez issued the following statement:

We have a zero tolerance policy. The matter is under investigation and we will take the appropriate action once that investigation is concluded.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps