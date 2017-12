(KRQE) – A record 107 million Americans are expected to be traveling between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1, and some furry friends are visiting airports across the country to help de-stress frazzled airline passengers.

Service dogs will be roaming the terminals for the next few days while holiday travel is at its peak.

Passengers are welcome to pet or spend time with the dogs.

The dogs are trained to help people relax.

