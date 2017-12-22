State Police officer saves man’s life with tourniquet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is being called a hero for his quick action that saved a man’s life.

Earlier this month, police say Officer Edward Garcia responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 70 near the Mescalero reservation.

He saw the man’s leg was severed just below the knee.

Working with a witness who happened to be an EMT, the two applied a tourniquet. Officers carry these at all times.

The man was transported to a hospital where he is recovering.

When asked about the incident, Officer Garcia said, “I didn’t save him; God saved him. I just provided the tourniquet.”

