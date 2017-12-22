Salvation Army asks for help as it falls far short of 2017 goal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Salvation Army is asking for help as it enters a crucial final week of funding with their goal nowhere in sight.

The Salvation Army has entered a crucial week, as bell ringers at its signature Red Kettles will be collecting donations for the Fight for Good through Dec. 23. The Salvation Army Albuquerque is currently at 52 percent of its 2017 Red Kettle Campaign goal.

“One of the many important things we want people to know is that money donated to The Salvation Army stays in the local community to provide vital social service programs such as food for the hungry, relief for disaster survivors, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter for the homeless, adult rehabilitation, and opportunities for underprivileged children,” said The Salvation Army Southwest Divisional Commander Lt. Col. Kelly Pontsler.

Eighty-two cents of every dollar donated are used to support The Salvation Army’s services year-round. Red Kettle collections comprise approximately 25 percent of donations to The Salvation Army in New Mexico for the entire year.

“We’ve seen a lot of generosity this year, especially when disasters and tragedy have struck on a national scale, but there are still thousands in our own communities in need every day, and anything people can spare during the holiday season will help,” added Lt. Col Pontsler.

Donations can be made to Red Kettles at storefronts around Albuquerque, online at RedKettleReason.org and through The Salvation Army’s text-to-give program by texting the word KETTLES to 51555.

The Salvation Army’s signature Red Kettle was introduced in San Francisco in 1891 as a means to provide a free holiday dinner to the poor.

For more information, visit their website.