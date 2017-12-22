Roadrunner Food Bank holds mobile food distribution event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank is making sure New Mexico families have food on the table this Christmas.

They held a mobile food distribution at the Alamosa Community Center Friday morning.

Around 250 families in need received 15,000 pounds of food in all.

“This is just the time of the year when we’re coming together with families and we’re thinking about the love for the community. The last thing we want is for someone to go hungry,” said Mark Ryerson.

The event was made possible by community donations.

