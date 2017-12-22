Presbyterian Hospital dresses up newborn babies for Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newborn babies in Albuquerque are all dressed up and ready for the holidays.

Presbyterian Hospital wrapped dozens of newborns in handmade Christmas stockings and matching hats. It’s been a hospital tradition for nearly four decades.

“You just love holding those precious little bundles and when you slip them in there and put that little hat on, it’s just a real good feeling. They’re just precious little angels and we like to celebrate that,” said Debbie Cook, volunteer.

This year, 10 volunteers helped make 40 stockings and 40 matching hats.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps