Porch pirate concerns send shoppers to stores for presents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has several police plans working throughout the holidays to deter thieves from striking.

This weekend is expected to be very busy at all of the malls and stores throughout New Mexico. Shoppers say they think it might be safer than ordering online.

Shoppers say they are more worried about porch pirates than potential criminals at shopping centers.

Police are out in force warning everyone they are looking for criminals ahead of Christmas when crowds at shopping centers are expected to be big. The lines have been long and the parking lots packed all day long at Coronado Center.

“We’re coming in right now because you know us men and shopping last minute,” a shopper said.

“It’s nice to come in the store because sometimes when you get it online it’s too little or too small. You just never know,” another shopper said.

Police have extra police patrolling Coronado Center, Uptown and Cottonwood Mall, where they even set up a bait car filled with Christmas goodies.

The extra security, porch pirates, and home break-ins have many battling the crowds.

One Santa Fe resident says after seeing so many mailbox break-ins, she took the drive to Coronado Center to make sure she would leave with what she was looking for.

“It’s scary especially to know that you spent all of this money on gifts and then somebody takes it. It’s pretty sad,” said Angel Montano.

If you do come out to a busy shopping area over the weekend, police recommend taking the registration and insurance out of your vehicle while you shop, so thieves can’t steal that information.

APD has officers from different departments working overtime during this holiday season.