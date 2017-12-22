Police: Couple was so drunk, they lost track of child

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an Albuquerque couple was so drunk they had no idea where their child was.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Central and Virginia on Thursday where they found Calbert Edison and Michelle Charley passed out in the road, and a young child wandering nearby without a coat.

Police say they tried calling the couple’s name and on the third try they finally woke up. Neither knew where the child was.

Some Good Samaritans had taken him to a nearby church and gave him a coat and goodie bag.

Both Edison and Charley were in court Friday.

The judge released both Edison and Charley on their own recognizance. The Children, Youth, and Families Department is now involved.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s