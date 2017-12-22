Police: Couple was so drunk, they lost track of child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an Albuquerque couple was so drunk they had no idea where their child was.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Central and Virginia on Thursday where they found Calbert Edison and Michelle Charley passed out in the road, and a young child wandering nearby without a coat.

Police say they tried calling the couple’s name and on the third try they finally woke up. Neither knew where the child was.

Some Good Samaritans had taken him to a nearby church and gave him a coat and goodie bag.

Both Edison and Charley were in court Friday.

The judge released both Edison and Charley on their own recognizance. The Children, Youth, and Families Department is now involved.