NMDOG’s courageous Violet is a sweet success story looking for her fur-ever home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A rough start may have cost Violet her puppyhood, but this sweet and hopeful dog is looking forward to a new life in a loving home.

NMDOG is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit dog rescue established in 2010. Their mission is to serve the chained, abused & forgotten dogs across the state.

NMDOG works in partnership with law enforcement agencies, animal control departments and various shelters in NM by assisting them with their most severe cases of cruelty and abuse. NMDOG takes dogs off of their chains and into their program, providing medical care and emotional rehabilitation that is desperately needed. The dogs are prepared for adoption and are found the very best forever homes.

NMDOG is an all-volunteer organization. They depend solely on donations from those who support their mission and foster homes which enable the abused dogs to learn real-life skills before they are placed in a forever home.

NMDOG travels to the most rural parts of the state, providing outreach to those that need it the most, support to understaffed departments, training and more. Their statewide FREE STRAW program provides lifesaving warmth through the winter to cold, outdoor dogs in need.

As a valued member of the Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force and partnering with BCSO and Bernalillo County Animal Care Services, NMDOG performs Task Force sweeps throughout Bernalillo County looking for violations of animal welfare. They provide resources to those that just need a little help and take in the animals that are surrendered or seized and assist in the prosecution of their abusers. Currently, they have 40 dogs in the program in need of foster and / or forever homes.

Violet is KRQE’s Pet of the Week. Violet was rescued from her chain earlier this year as part of a multi-dog chaining case out of San Miguel County. She was shut down, extremely fearful, nervous and detached. NMDOG took her in, addressed her immediate medical needs and began working with her daily to help her gain back a trust of humans and find joy in her life.

Today Violet is well-adjusted, loves the company of humans, will do well with other dogs and has graduated NMDOG obedience training. She is healthy, happy and ready to find the forever home she’s always dreamed of.

Violet is 3 years old, weighs around 40 lbs, walks well on her leash and harness, is house-trained, crate trained and rides great in the car! She loves squeaky toys, ice cream cones and learning new tricks.

NMDOG is also hosting their 2018 Calendar Release Party & FUNdraiser!

The event will take place on Saturday, December 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Geckos on Academy.

Calendars will be available for purchase for only $10 and can be “pawtographed” by featured NMDOGs who will be with us in search of their forever homes. They will have an awesome doggy raffle basket with tons of toys, treats, and dog-friendly holiday items.

NMDOG merch will also be available. Geckos will donate 20% of the days food and beverage sales to NMDOG!

To adopt Violet, make a donation, or learn more, visit NMDOG’s website.