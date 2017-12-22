NM lawmaker proposes bill outlawing bump stocks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Come January, state lawmakers will decide whether to make bump stocks illegal in New Mexico.

People can make a semiautomatic weapon fire like a fully automatic weapon with a bump stock, much like a machine gun.

One was used during the Las Vegas massacre.

Rep. Matthew McQueen from Santa Fe is introducing House Bill 17, which would ban them. The bill is sparking mixed reaction.

“If people are going to want guns they are going to get them one way or another. If they want to make their gun fully automatic, they are going to do it one way or another,” said Bart Bejarano, who opposes the ban.

“I’m for guns for hunting and sports, but it’s not necessary that they need a bump stock,” said Margaret Pino, who supports the ban.

The legislative session starts mid-January.

