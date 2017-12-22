New Mexico Supreme Court affirms convictions in murder case

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has affirmed all but one of the convictions of a man in a 2013 murder case in Farmington.

The state’s high court on Thursday decided to let stand the murder, child abuse by endangerment and several other convictions of Alejandro Ramirez but vacated his conviction of shooting at a motor vehicle.

That conviction will be remanded to the district court for resentencing.

In 2015, Ramirez and his brother were given life sentences without the possibility of parole in the fatal shooting of Johnny “Benji” Vialpando Jr.

Prosecutors say Vialpando was shot nine times in the parking lot of the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington in front of his wife and three stepchildren.

Lawyers for Ramirez claimed his convictions violated the double-jeopardy guarantee against multiple punishments.