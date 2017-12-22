New Mexico police arrest same man for DWI twice in 6 days

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say their officers have arrested the same man on suspicion of driving drunk twice in six days.

The first stop was made Dec. 14 along U.S. 64 for a registration violation.

The driver, identified as James Lee, did not stop until reaching the border of the Navajo Nation. He ended up begin charged with driving while under the influence, driving on a revoked license and an unreadable registration.

A warrant was subsequently issued for the charges by the 11th District Attorney’s Office.

On Dec. 20, Lee was stopped again along the same stretch of highway. The officer spotted an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and arrested Lee following a field sobriety test.

Lee was booked into the San Juan County jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.