A storm system exiting the state will take any remaining showers with it. A cold night ahead with the temperatures well below freezing in most areas. The westerly flow will boost temperatures over the holiday weekend. By Christmas Day it will be in the high 50s a near record for the date.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
