Local youth artists pool their talent to help the homeless community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Warehouse 508 ‘s young artists are sharing their gifts to help those less fortunate this Saturday.

It’s always the time to give back to those less fortunate in our community. However, winter is especially hard on those in the streets and shelters.

Local youth artist enclave Warehouse 508 hopes to make a difference this season for those less fortunate by lending their talents to the Heal Our Streets event! 100% of the proceeds will be donated to organizations such as the APS Title 1 Homeless Project, Joy Junction and others. The group is accepting clothing/food/toys/hygiene products and will be working with organizations to get the items delivered to those in need.

Warehouse 508 also invites vendors and live painters to join the event this weekend. Details can be found on their website.

“Heal our Streets”

Benefit for Local Shelters

Saturday, Dec. 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warehouse 508

508 1st Street NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

$5 Suggested Donation

Attendees are invited to bring clothing, a toy or a non-perishable food item.