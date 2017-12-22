Last Minute Tech Gifts

Build balancing towers and fabulous worlds in Beasts of Balance, an award-winning new game of skill, strategy and creation. Play solo or with friends to stack magical artifacts and watch as they evolve your world on a connected digital device. But take care, the world ends when the tower falls!

Beasts of Balance is brought to you by a team of game designers, artists and engineers who live in a vault under London’s Waterloo Bridge. Armed with the latest technology, they are pioneering radical and fun new concepts for play that connect the best of tabletop and digital games. Click to learn more.

Build and program robots with this complete robotics engineering system. Using sensors, motors, a core controller and hundreds of snap-together building pieces, you can follow the instructions to assemble ten different robots. The versatile parts also allow you to make robots according to your own designs. ThamesAndKosmos.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living