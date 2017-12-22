John’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Cooler air has rushed into New Mexico this afternoon. Afternoon highs will run as much as 35° cooler than yesterday, especially the farther south and east you go. A few lingering snow showers across the southeast will clear out through the afternoon. Drier air will work in for the holiday weekend allowing temperatures to warm well above average by Christmas Day.

Albuquerque’s dry streak now sits at 77 consecutive days without measurable precipitation. With drier air moving in and the dry conditions extending into next week, that streak will continue. The dry streak will hit the top ten on record over the weekend.