Joe Furstinger records second straight double double as Lobos win again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a good way to finish the-non conference schedule. Paul Weir and his University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 87-78 Friday night to win a second straight game.

The win improved the Lobos record to 5-8 and allowed the team to pick up some much needed momentum as they get ready to start Mountain West Conference play at the Air Force Academy Wednesday. Joe Furstinger topped what was his best game of his Lobos career in his last outing by recording a double double once again.

This time, Furstinger would finish with 20 points and 10 rebounds as three Lobos scored in double figures. Furstinger believes his conditioning has helped him to play better of late. “You feel more focused like you’re not just sluggish, you’re not just rushing your shot when you’re more conditioned,” said Furstinger. “I mean, I think that’s the main part conditioning.”

Antino Jackson had 17 points for the Lobos while Dane Kuiper finished with 14. The Panthers stayed close to the Lobos in the first half and trailed 49-41 at the break. The Lobos would use the second half to pull away. Free throws also played a prominent role in the game.

While the Panthers outscored the Lobos 25-6 on fast break points, they struggled at the line, shooting only 53 percent. The Lobos shot 83 percent at the free throw line and was led by Joe Furstinger’s perfect 12 for 12 at the stripe. The Lobos and Air Force will meet in Colorado Springs at 7 p.m. Wednesday.