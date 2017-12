ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is searching for a robbery suspect and they need your help.

Officials say a man wearing a white Miami Dolphins hat and a tan jacket robbed the Bank of Albuquerque near Coors and Central.

He entered the building Thursday afternoon, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount.

He left the bank on a small motorcycle.

If you know anything, call 843-STOP.

